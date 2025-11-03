Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 3 November 2025 14:05 (UTC +04:00)
Today, the main driving force of our economy is non-oil sector - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Our economic indicators are very positive. Of course, GDP is not increasing much. The main reason for this is the objective decline in oil production, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that today the main driving force of Azerbaijan’s economy is the non-oil sector, the head of state stated: “This constitutes the majority of our overall economy.”

