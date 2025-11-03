Azerbaijani deputy speaker set to attend 1st cultural ambassadors forum in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Türkiye's Antalya city will host the first Azerbaijani Culture Ambassadors Forum from November 3 through 5, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The event is organized by Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Rafael Huseynov, will participate in the forum.

The forum sets out to spread the word about Azerbaijani culture internationally through the activities of the culture ambassadors network. The event will also focus on strengthening cooperation between cultural figures and Azerbaijani Culture Centers and Houses operating in various countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel