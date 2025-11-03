QazaqGaz and Solar Turbines talk over new areas of technological cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov and Director of Sales for New Equipment and Business Development of U.S.-based Solar Turbines Andrea Fabietti discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in servicing and modernizing Kazakhstan’s gas transportation infrastructure, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ADIPEC international oil and gas exhibition in Abu Dhabi, which convenes a consortium of international thought leaders to tackle a bifurcated challenge—enhancing robustness in contemporary frameworks while amplifying smart solutions to expedite comprehensive global advancement from 3 through 6 November.

During the convening, the stakeholders deliberated on the potential avenues for amplifying synergies in the maintenance and enhancement of Kazakhstan’s gas transit framework.

Zhamauov indicated that QazaqGaz is presently executing a series of strategic initiatives focused on enhancing and augmenting the national gas transmission infrastructure.

“We anticipate sustained synergistic collaboration to optimize the efficacy and dependability of Kazakhstan’s gas infrastructure,” he stated.

The parties articulated a commitment to enhance synergies in asset upkeep and to co-create innovative strategies aimed at optimizing energy efficiency and advancing the sustainability metrics of Kazakhstan’s gas transmission infrastructure.

Kazakhstan's gas transportation infrastructure comprises an extensive network of trunk and distribution pipelines, predominantly overseen by QazaqGaz, encompassing over 20,600 km of trunk lines and extensive distribution systems, bolstered by multiple compressor stations and underground gas storage facilities. Significant initiatives such as the Central Asia–China Gas Pipeline and the Beineu-Shymkent Pipeline (BSGP) enhance domestic gas provision, especially to the capital, as well as international transit for exports and regional transportation.

