Azerbaijan's SOCAR completes 16th coupon payment on domestic bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has made the latest coupon payment on its second issue of SOCAR Bonds, originally launched in 2021 for the domestic capital market, Trend reports via SOCAR.

According to information, a total of $1.12 million was transferred to bondholders’ accounts on November 3, in accordance with the bond prospectus, which stipulates that if the payment date falls on a non-working day, it is executed on the following business day.

As a result of the 16th coupon payment, the total income earned by investors from the second SOCAR Bonds has reached $18 million, with total returns expected to amount to $22.5 million by the end of the circulation period. SOCAR Bonds currently remain the most actively traded corporate bonds on the Baku Stock Exchange, with a total trading volume of $82.3 million across 1,523 transactions.

Since their first issuance in 2016, SOCAR Bonds have generated a total of $49 million in interest payments for Azerbaijani citizens and investors. SOCAR Capital announced that the next coupon payment for the second SOCAR Bonds will be made on February 1, 2026.

For over nine years, SOCAR Bonds have held the title of the most traded corporate bonds on the Baku Stock Exchange. They are available for purchase at SOCAR Bond kiosks located in the ASAN Khidmet centers No. 1 and No. 5, as well as through officially licensed investment companies in Azerbaijan.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the *1999 hotline or visiting the official websites socaristiqraz.az and socarcapital.az. SOCAR emphasized that all official updates regarding SOCAR Bonds are exclusively available through the mentioned ASAN Khidmet centers, registered investment firms, hotline, and official websites.

