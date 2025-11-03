Iran keeps close eye on ties with Russia and China - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Iran's cooperation with Russia and China is under scrutiny, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, after the expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which provides for the repeal of UN Security Council resolutions, Iran's cooperation with Russia and China under bilateral agreements remains in effect and is under scrutiny.

Baghaei stated that following the adoption of Resolution 2231, restrictions on Iran in the field of defense and arms trade are considered lifted.

On September 26, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the initial text of the resolution submitted by Russia and China with the aim of extending the validity of Resolution 2231 and preventing the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. At the meeting, four countries voted in favor of adopting the resolution, nine countries voted against it, and two countries abstained. Thus, as of September 28, the UN Security Council resolutions against Iran are back in force.

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231 on July 20, 2015. This resolution led to the lifting of six previous resolutions against Iran and the introduction of broad sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

Iran claims that Resolution 2231 has expired and that extending the resolutions against Iran is unacceptable.