Uzbekistan, China’s Sumec explore new industrial cooperation prospects

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 3. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov held a meeting with Hu Haijing, Chairman of Sumec International Technology (part of SUMEC Corporation Group under SINOMACH), to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation on industrial projects in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The talks focused on equipment supply and innovative financial solutions to support joint initiatives. The Uzbek side showcased new investment opportunities, including potential projects in the agricultural and metallurgical sectors, and discussed leveraging Sumec’s platforms and technological expertise to promote Uzbek products in the Chinese market.

Both sides decided to keep the lines of communication open and roll up their sleeves to cook up some solid cooperation initiatives together.

Founded in 1999, Sumec International Technology is one of China’s leading industrial enterprises. In 2024, the company ranked 97th in the Fortune China 500 list, with revenues exceeding $14 billion and foreign trade turnover of more than $10 billion. The company operates across more than 150 countries and regions worldwide.

