Estonian secretary general participates in Manama dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. From October 31 through November 1, Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov participated in the prestigious IISS Manama Dialogue security conference held in Bahrain, where he also met with Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Trend reports.

They discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation in areas such as regional and global security, economic development, and technology. The two sides also signed an agreement to hold regular political consultations between Estonia and Bahrain, marking a new milestone in their diplomatic engagement.

In his remarks at the conference, Secretary General Vseviov emphasized the importance of international cooperation in addressing global security challenges and safeguarding stability through collective dialogue and partnership. He reaffirmed Estonia’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy, human rights, and respect for international law.

Vseviov also held meetings with Sultan Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar; Priti Patel, Shadow Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom; Il Sung, President for the Middle East and Africa at South Korean defense company Hanwha; and representatives from Greece and Cyprus.

The Manama Dialogue, organized annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), serves as a major platform for dialogue among policymakers, diplomats, and experts on pressing international and regional security issues.

