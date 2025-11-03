ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. A ceremony was held in the Balkan region to mark the start of construction on a new urea production plant, Trend reports.

The facility, set in motion by the state concern Türkmenhimiýa, is geared up to churn out a whopping 1,155,000 tons of mineral fertilizers each year. The project will be implemented by Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation in partnership with Türkiye’s Gap Inşaat.

During the ceremony, speakers drove home the point that urea is a hot ticket item for exports and will lend a helping hand in cutting down on imported mineral fertilizers.

The western region was chosen for the construction site due to its proximity to natural gas fields along the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea—a key raw material for the gas chemical industry.

The new plant is also expected to bring social benefits. Once operational, it will create new jobs and contribute to improving the living standards of local residents.

Turkmenistan is home to three significant urea (carbamide) production facilities strategically positioned at Garabogaz, which boasts an impressive annual output capacity of 1.16 million tonnes. Another substantial botanical specimen in Mary. A substantial tertiary facility situated in the Lebap region, more precisely within the confines of Turkmenabat. The operational framework of these facilities is under the aegis of the State Concern "Turkmenkhimiya," which plays a pivotal role in the national chemical sector, generating substantial quantities of fertilizers tailored for both domestic consumption and international markets.

