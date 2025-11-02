Uzbekistan achieves significant progress in solar and wind energy dev't

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 2. Uzbekistan generates green energy through 12 solar and 5 wind power plants with a total capacity of 4,682 MW and has also launched three energy storage systems to ensure grid stability, Trend reports, citing the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan.

This information was presented during a plenary session of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, where deputies examined the Minister of Energy’s response to a parliamentary inquiry entitled "Measures to Expand the Development of Renewable Energy Sources, Including the Installation of Solar Panels."

Pursuant to the Presidential Resolution of February 16, 2023, "On Measures to Accelerate the Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources and Energy-Saving Technologies," Uzbekistan has installed solar panels with a total capacity of 1,857 MW and solar collectors with an aggregate volume of 4.838 million liters. Consequently, the country has achieved savings of 2.21 billion kWh of electricity and 669.7 million cubic meters of natural gas, while avoiding 875,000 tons of CO₂ emissions.

Currently, seven domestic enterprises produce solar panels with a total capacity of 770 MW, marking a significant increase compared to last year. Additionally, five local companies manufacture solar water heaters. The Minister also highlighted that several foreign firms plan to establish production facilities for wind turbine components in Uzbekistan, including blades and towers. In particular, a wind blade production plant is under construction in the Zaamin district of Jizzakh region, while a tower manufacturing facility is being developed in the Kungrad district of Karakalpakstan.