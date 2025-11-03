Central Asian nations gear up to push forward regional climate agenda ahead of COP30

Photo: Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 3. A regional dialogue of Central Asian countries in preparation for the 30th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) was held in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan.

Held under the slogan “80 Million People, 5 Countries, 1 Voice,” the event brought together senior government officials, representatives of international organizations, and climate experts to develop a unified regional position ahead of the global climate summit.

In his address, Isfandiyor Shukurzoda, First Deputy Chairman of Tajikistan’s Committee for Environmental Protection, emphasized that only through close regional cooperation can Central Asian countries effectively respond to transboundary challenges such as glacier melt and attract financing for green growth.

The dialogue’s agenda included three thematic sessions: “From Global Inventories to NDC 3.0: Raising Ambition and Action,” “Glaciers and Mountain Ecosystems: A Regional Climate Priority for COP30” and “Showcasing Central Asia at COP30: Coordinating Our Voice—The Voice of Youth.”

COP30, to be held in Belém, Brazil, in 2025, will mark a new stage in global climate action—transitioning from planning to implementation. The conference will launch a five-year Global Programme of Action based on the results of the first Global Stocktake. For Central Asia, this transition means moving from commitments to concrete actions on updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0), climate adaptation, and resilience-building.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel