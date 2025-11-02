Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar October 20 1.7 October 27 1.7 October 21 1.7 October 28 1.7 October 22 1.7 October 29 1.7 October 23 1.7 October 30 1.7 October 24 1.7 October 31 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0091 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00028 manat and amounted to 1.97644 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro October 13 1,9841 October 27 1,9763 October 14 1,9780 October 28 1,9833 October 15 1,9737 October 29 1,9777 October 16 1,9717 October 30 1,9777 October 17 1,9733 October 31 1,9672 Average rate per week 1,97616 Average rate per week 1,97644

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.007 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.0443 manat, amounting to 2.13656 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble October 20 2,0928 October 27 2,1317 October 21 2,1002 October 28 2,1450 October 22 2,0885 October 29 2,1556 October 23 2,0922 October 30 2,1258 October 24 2,0876 October 31 2,1247 Average rate per week 2,09226 Average rate per week 2,13656

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged over the week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.04048 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira October 20 0,0405 October 27 0,0405 October 21 0.0405 October 28 0.0405 October 22 0,0405 October 29 0,0405 October 23 0,0405 October 30 0,0405 October 24 0,0404 October 31 0,0404 Average rate per week 0,04048 Average rate per week 0,04048

