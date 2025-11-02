Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
October 20
1.7
October 27
|
1.7
October 21
|
1.7
October 28
|
1.7
October 22
|
1.7
October 29
|
1.7
October 23
|
1.7
October 30
|
1.7
October 24
|
1.7
October 31
|
1.7
Average rate per week
1.7
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0091 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00028 manat and amounted to 1.97644 manat per euro.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
October 13
1,9841
October 27
|
1,9763
October 14
|
1,9780
October 28
|
1,9833
October 15
|
1,9737
October 29
|
1,9777
October 16
|
1,9717
October 30
|
1,9777
October 17
|
1,9733
October 31
|
1,9672
Average rate per week
1,97616
Average rate per week
1,97644
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.007 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.0443 manat, amounting to 2.13656 manat per ruble.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
October 20
2,0928
October 27
|
2,1317
October 21
|
2,1002
October 28
|
2,1450
October 22
|
2,0885
October 29
|
2,1556
October 23
|
2,0922
October 30
|
2,1258
October 24
|
2,0876
October 31
|
2,1247
Average rate per week
2,09226
Average rate per week
2,13656
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged over the week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.04048 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
October 20
0,0405
October 27
|
0,0405
October 21
|
0.0405
October 28
|
0.0405
October 22
|
0,0405
October 29
|
0,0405
October 23
|
0,0405
October 30
|
0,0405
October 24
|
0,0404
October 31
|
0,0404
0,04048
0,04048
