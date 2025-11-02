Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 2 November 2025 15:27 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

October 20

1.7

October 27

1.7

October 21

1.7

October 28

1.7

October 22

1.7

October 29

1.7

October 23

1.7

October 30

1.7

October 24

1.7

October 31

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0091 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.00028 manat and amounted to 1.97644 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

October 13

1,9841

October 27

1,9763

October 14

1,9780

October 28

1,9833

October 15

1,9737

October 29

1,9777

October 16

1,9717

October 30

1,9777

October 17

1,9733

October 31

1,9672

Average rate per week

1,97616

Average rate per week

1,97644

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.007 this week, and the weighted average rose by 0.0443 manat, amounting to 2.13656 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

October 20

2,0928

October 27

2,1317

October 21

2,1002

October 28

2,1450

October 22

2,0885

October 29

2,1556

October 23

2,0922

October 30

2,1258

October 24

2,0876

October 31

2,1247

Average rate per week

2,09226

Average rate per week

2,13656

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged over the week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.04048 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

October 20

0,0405

October 27

0,0405

October 21

0.0405

October 28

0.0405

October 22

0,0405

October 29

0,0405

October 23

0,0405

October 30

0,0405

October 24

0,0404

October 31

0,0404

Average rate per week

0,04048

Average rate per week

0,04048

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more