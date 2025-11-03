UNESCO proclaims December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, held on November 3, 2025, in Samarkand, adopted a decision to proclaim December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day, to be observed annually, Trend reports.

According to the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the chosen date marks the day in 1893 when Danish scholar Vilhelm Thomsen deciphered the Orkhon Inscriptions - the earliest written records revealing the common roots of Turkic languages.

The UNESCO General Conference, convened every two years, brings together representatives of the organization’s 194 Member States to set global priorities in education, science, culture, and communication. The 43rd session, hosted this year in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, focuses on advancing intercultural dialogue, cultural heritage protection, and sustainable development through international cooperation.