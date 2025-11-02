Record number of athletes participate in Victory Run - Farid Gayibov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, announced that a record number of participants participated in this year's Victory Run, held under the motto "Forward with Pride," Trend reports.

"The competition is dedicated to the victory our glorious army achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. It is gratifying to see that the number of participants is growing every year," the minister said in an interview with reporters.

Gayibov emphasized that widespread interest in running is being generated by an active sports policy and the large number of events organized.

"We are seeing the results of large-scale annual sports initiatives. Various running clubs already exist. I personally try to participate in all such events. I thank everyone who contributed to organizing the run," he noted.

The Victory Run has been held annually since 2021 and has become an important sporting tradition in the country.