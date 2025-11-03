Kazakhstan awards ambassador to Azerbaijan Order of Honour

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3.​ Kazakhstan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel has been awarded the Order of Honour, Trend reports.

The state award was presented by Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his congratulatory speech, the minister noted the strategic partnership and close cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Bayel said that the embassy in Azerbaijan will continue to fulfill its tasks aimed at the effective implementation of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and strengthening Kazakhstan-Azerbaijani allied relations.

Azerbaijani businessman Amil Yusifov was also awarded the Order of Honour for his charitable activities.

He donated apartments to the family members of Kazakh citizens who lost their lives as a result of the crash of an AZAL airliner near Aktau, as well as cars to the rescuers, hospital, and ambulance station of the city of Aktau.

