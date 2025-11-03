ADNOC and Microsoft team up with Masdar, XRG on AI and sustainability push

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. ADNOC, Masdar, XRG, and Microsoft have signed a strategic agreement to advance artificial intelligence (AI) deployment across ADNOC’s operations and develop sustainable energy solutions to support Microsoft’s global AI and data center expansion, Trend reports.

Announced at the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi ahead of ADIPEC, the partnership builds on ADNOC and Microsoft’s long-standing collaboration, bringing Masdar and XRG together to drive innovation in both AI and clean energy infrastructure.

The companies will co-develop AI-driven tools for autonomous operations, efficiency, and innovation across the energy value chain. Microsoft will provide advanced AI technologies and upskilling programs, while ADNOC will expand its AI integration across operations.

UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC CEO Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said the partnership aims to “unlock new opportunities to fuel the future of AI and drive greater performance.”

Microsoft President Brad Smith highlighted that the collaboration demonstrates how “deep partnerships across sectors are essential to building a sustainable and secure energy future.”