Turkmenistan joins global leaders to push industrial innovation at CIET Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Energy, Construction, and Industry, Baimyrat Annamamedov, held discussions with representatives from Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Haldor Topsoe, focusing on key industrial initiatives within the gas sector, Trend reports.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the International Exhibition and Conference "Construction, Industry, and Energy of Turkmenistan – CIET 2025" in Avaza, culminating in the signing of a series of agreements on the forum’s first day.

The agenda encompassed the second phase of the natural gas-to-gasoline plant, the establishment of a urea-formaldehyde concentrate unit, and the implementation of advanced technologies for deep gas processing and carbon emissions reduction.