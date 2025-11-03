Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 3

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 3, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 39 currencies went up, while 5 currencies dropped compared to November 2.

The official rate for $1 is 573,000 rials, while one euro is valued at 661,279 rials. On November 2, the euro was priced at 663,484 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 3

Rial on November 2

1 US dollar

USD

573,000

572,435

1 British pound

GBP

753,593

752,838

1 Swiss franc

CHF

711,697

710,793

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,348

60,302

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,612

56,584

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,524

88,442

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,446

6,444

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,025

155,871

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,867,792

1,864,033

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,991

203,768

100 Japanese yen

JPY

372,047

371,646

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,737

73,642

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,488,895

1,487,843

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

409,038

407,850

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

327,931

327,349

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,067

33,070

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,629

13,616

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,089

7,079

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,418

157,262

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,740

43,697

1 Syrian pound

SYP

52

52

1 Australian dollar

AUD

374,357

374,496

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,800

152,649

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,523,936

1,522,434

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

440,541

440,410

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

468,750

468,027

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,823

18,783

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

402,711

402,563

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,272

105,174

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,552

80,472

100 Thai baht

THB

1,777,422

1,775,080

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,714

136,608

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

401,323

400,490

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

808,181

807,384

1 euro

EUR

661,279

663,484

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,104

108,040

1 Georgian lari

GEL

211,482

211,258

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,452

34,417

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,604

8,605

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

168,303

168,149

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,873

336,534

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

975,680

974,459

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,834

61,985

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,721

163,679

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,567

2,565

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,458 rials and $1 costs 726,526 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,037 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,365 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

