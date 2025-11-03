Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 3, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 39 currencies went up, while 5 currencies dropped compared to November 2.

The official rate for $1 is 573,000 rials, while one euro is valued at 661,279 rials. On November 2, the euro was priced at 663,484 rials.

Currency Rial on November 3 Rial on November 2 1 US dollar USD 573,000 572,435 1 British pound GBP 753,593 752,838 1 Swiss franc CHF 711,697 710,793 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,348 60,302 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,612 56,584 1 Danish krone DKK 88,524 88,442 1 Indian rupee INR 6,446 6,444 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,025 155,871 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,867,792 1,864,033 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,991 203,768 100 Japanese yen JPY 372,047 371,646 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,737 73,642 1 Omani rial OMR 1,488,895 1,487,843 1 Canadian dollar CAD 409,038 407,850 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 327,931 327,349 1 South African rand ZAR 33,067 33,070 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,629 13,616 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,089 7,079 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,418 157,262 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,740 43,697 1 Syrian pound SYP 52 52 1 Australian dollar AUD 374,357 374,496 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,800 152,649 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,523,936 1,522,434 1 Singapore dollar SGD 440,541 440,410 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 468,750 468,027 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,823 18,783 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 402,711 402,563 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,272 105,174 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,552 80,472 100 Thai baht THB 1,777,422 1,775,080 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,714 136,608 1,000 South Korean won KRW 401,323 400,490 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 808,181 807,384 1 euro EUR 661,279 663,484 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,104 108,040 1 Georgian lari GEL 211,482 211,258 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,452 34,417 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,604 8,605 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 168,303 168,149 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,873 336,534 100 Philippine pesos PHP 975,680 974,459 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,834 61,985 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,721 163,679 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,567 2,565

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,458 rials and $1 costs 726,526 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 814,037 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,365 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

