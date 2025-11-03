Baku Art Weekend ushers in future artists at Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. As part of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, hosted open days, Trend reports.

Visitors had the chance to get a front-row seat to the educational process in studios that are the cream of the crop in painting, graphics, sculpture, artistic weaving, and ceramics. Guests were all ears, taking in the artistic flair and colorful tapestry of the programs on display.

In the painting studio of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, participants were all ears as they were blown away by the students' creative techniques and their impressive work on still lifes. In the sculpture workshop, visitors were all ears as plain old clay, plasticine, or stone was turned into lifelike portraits and figures, a real feast for the eyes.

The graphics department also attracted significant attention, with students’ works in various techniques and materials, including paper, wood, metal, and stone, highlighting the creativity of the next generation of artists. Traditional Azerbaijani art, such as carpet weaving and globally popular tapestry work, also drew strong interest, as visitors followed the step-by-step creative process. The ceramics studio impressed guests with students’ original approaches and imaginative designs.

Schoolchildren made up the majority of visitors, reflecting a strong interest in pursuing artistic studies. The open days were a real feather in the cap, sparking a fire in young people's hearts for art, creative thinking, and a keen eye for beauty.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel