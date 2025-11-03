Georgia signs new energy cooperation agreements with private companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Inga Phaladze participated in a meeting with representatives of the business and energy sectors, organized by JSC Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE), Trend reports.

The event brought together participants from both the public and private sectors to discuss current trends and opportunities in Georgia’s energy industry.

In her opening remarks, Phaladze highlighted the country’s ambitions to strengthen its role as a regional energy hub.

“We have very ambitious plans for Georgia’s energy system to become a bridge connecting the eastern and western regions. Our goal is to ensure the sector’s development moves in the right direction,” she stated.

Phaladze emphasized the importance of close cooperation between the government and the private sector, noting that sustainable progress in the energy field can only be achieved through joint efforts between the Ministry of Economy and private enterprises.

“It is essential that we review the results of our collaboration so far and jointly determine the direction we will take to implement concrete steps in the future,” she added.

The event featured presentations and panel discussions on Georgia’s ongoing energy reforms, investment opportunities, and strategic priorities for energy system development.

As part of the meeting, a cooperation agreement was signed between GSE and several companies, including Mitas Energy, Stroy GES, Kavkasenergo, and Energon. In addition, an Advisory Council was established under GSE, composed primarily of representatives from leading energy companies.