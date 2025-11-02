Olive Festival continues in Icherisheher (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Olive Festival is taking place in Icherisheher from October 31 to November 2, Trend reports.

The festival is sponsored by Absheron Olive Garden, Zire Olives, and Olivea. The main goal of the event is to popularize ancient Azerbaijani olive-growing traditions, support local producers, and foster the development of a national brand in this field.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov and Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov visited the festival pavilions. The officials visited the stands set up in Gosha Gala Square, examined local producers' products, and received information about the development of olive growing, new production technologies, and the product range.

It was noted that such initiatives are of particular importance for Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, contribute to the promotion of local brands, and provide important support to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in expanding market access.

It was emphasized that olive groves have been expanding in the country in recent years, processing facilities have been modernized, and the festival itself plays an important role in bringing together local producers and consumers.

The festival includes a vintage car exhibition, themed exhibits, and olive-use workshops. More than 17 restaurants operating in Icherisheher have joined the event, preparing special menus based on olives and olive oil.

The pleasant outdoor atmosphere, combined with the historic setting of Icherisheher, has transformed the festival into a true celebration. Guests have the opportunity to sample special dishes that reflect both the richness of the national cuisine and the high quality of local produce.