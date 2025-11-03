QazaqGaz, Shell explore deeper cooperation in Kazakhstan’s gas sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz, Alibek Zhamauov, met with Shell’s Executive Vice President for Exploration and Production, Richard Howe, and Senior Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Kazakhstan, Suzanne Kugan, to discuss expanding cooperation in the gas industry, Trend reports, citing QazaqGaz.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ADIPEC international exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of collaboration in areas such as gas exploration, production, and processing.

“We are ready to jointly explore a wide range of initiatives—from geological exploration and field development to industrial production, processing, and product distribution. The potential for cooperation between QazaqGaz and Shell is significant, and we look forward to building a long-term strategic partnership,” Zhamauov said.

The meeting at ADIPEC marked another step in strengthening the partnership between QazaqGaz and Shell, aimed at advancing Kazakhstan’s gas sector, enhancing technological capabilities, and contributing to the country’s goals of energy security and environmental sustainability.

With approximately 1.83 trillion cubic meters (tcm). Kazakhstan ranks 22nd globally and third among CIS nations in gas reserves, after Russia and Turkmenistan. Kazakhstan's gas sector is a significant part of its economy, characterized by large reserves but a primary focus on oil production, with much of the produced gas being associated gas that is reinjected into fields to boost oil output.

