Azerbaijan, EU explore new frontiers in media cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3.​ Prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of media between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan were discussed during a meeting with Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Cristian Terheş, held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Romania, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s media officials, including Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC; Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council; and Gudsi Osmanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania, participated in the meeting, which concentrated on enhancing cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan across the information, communications, and media sectors, while also addressing regional information security concerns.

Terheş emphasized that the European Parliament attaches great importance to strengthening peace and promoting dialogue in the South Caucasus region.

He hailed Azerbaijan's modern information policy, support for media independence, and progress in digital transformation.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan's leading role in the region following the establishment of peace.

The MEP praised the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, D.C., on August 8 with the participation of the U.S., describing it as a crucial step towards strengthening cooperation in the South Caucasus.

In their remarks, Aliyev, Ismayilov, and Sattarov emphasized the significance of the international integration of Azerbaijani media and active participation in the European information space.

They noted that cooperation between Azerbaijani media organizations and leading European information agencies has been expanding through joint projects, journalist exchanges, and training programs.

Osmanov underlined that high-level political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania create new opportunities for media cooperation.

He called on Terheş to help ensure that the European public receives objective information about Azerbaijan’s realities, particularly regarding peacebuilding and reconstruction efforts in the region.

The meeting also addressed issues such as combating disinformation, enhancing digital media literacy, improving access to European experience for young journalists, and strengthening public communication on energy security.

In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the media sector and launching joint initiatives to expand Azerbaijan–Europe information ties.

