Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2.​ The average values of Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals (EX NOVO), and Dated Brent crude oil have decreased this week,​ Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $1.61, or 2.5 percent, compared to last week, to $66 per barrel. The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $67.03 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $65.21 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $64.02 per barrel, which is $1.51, or 2.4 percent, more than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $65.02 per barrel, and the minimum price was $63.17 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $52.72 per barrel, up $1.39, or 2.7 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $53.71 per barrel, and the lowest was $51.87 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $65.22 per barrel for the week, up $2.01, or 3.2 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $66 per barrel, and the lowest was $64.20 per barrel.

Oil type/date 27.10.2025 28.10.2025 29.10.2025 30.10.2025 31.10.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $67.03 $65.21 $66.24 $65.95 $65.87 $66.06 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $65.02 $63.17 $64.20 $63.87 $63.82 $64.02 Urals (EX NOVO) $53.71 $51.87 $52.90 $52.59 $52.50 $52.72 Dated Brent $66.00 $64.20 $65.37 $65.25 $65.27 $65.22

