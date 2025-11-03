Iran stresses message exchange with U.S. not formal negotiation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Although messages continue to be exchanged between Iran and the US through various intermediaries, this does not in any way signify the start of formal negotiations between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

"In recent days, conflicting reports have circulated regarding efforts to initiate talks between Iran and the U.S. It is important to clarify that some statements about the negotiations are inaccurate," he said.

Baghaei emphasized that no official messages have been sent from the U.S. to Iran through Oman regarding the visit of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi to the country.

On April 12, 19, and 26, as well as on May 11 and 23, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the United States were held concerning Iran’s nuclear program. The indirect negotiations were mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, with Iran’s delegation headed by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, while the second and fifth rounds were held in Rome, Italy.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.

