Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

AI is now an integral part of countries' future development - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 3 November 2025 13:58 (UTC +04:00)
AI is now an integral part of countries' future development - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Artificial intelligence. Ten years ago, no one even talked about it; there wasn’t even such a term. Today, it is an inseparable part of countries’ future development, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

“The development of artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan, as well as its application in daily life, the economy, and technological progress, is now a reality,” the head of state added, emphasizing that “we expect the active participation of Azerbaijani scientists in this field.”

Latest

Latest

Read more