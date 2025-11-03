Iran's Mercantile Exchange shows downturn in sales
Sales at the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) fell last week, with both value and volume declining compared to the previous period, reflecting weaker demand across industrial, petroleum, and export product sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy