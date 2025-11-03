Uzbekistan, Turkish PRIMA move forward on modern manufacturing project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 3. Director of the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency, Abdulla Azizov a met with representatives of the Turkish company PRIMA to advance discussions on the launch of a modern manufacturing project in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the negotiations, the Turkish side expressed strong interest in establishing a high-tech production facility within the Tashkent Pharma Park - an innovation-driven scientific and industrial pharmaceutical cluster. The project is expected to attract $20 million in investment and create more than 350 new jobs.

The proposed plant will focus on the production of baby diapers, hygiene products, and wet wipes, helping to meet rising domestic demand and reduce reliance on imported goods.

Azizov provided detailed information on the favorable business environment created for foreign investors within the cluster, including tax incentives, regulatory support, and access to modern infrastructure.

The Turkish delegation praised the significant growth potential of Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical and hygiene product markets, as well as the country’s increasingly attractive investment climate. Both sides agreed to coordinate specific practical steps for moving the project into the implementation phase, further aligning on regulatory procedures, production planning, and partnership modalities.

PRIMA is part of Procter & Gamble (P&G), a globally recognized consumer goods corporation operating in more than 180 countries and leading worldwide in the production of high-quality household and personal care products.