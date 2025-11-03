Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten Armenian people and state - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 3 November 2025 14:13 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijanis have never fallen victim to the disease of separatism, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

"Our people have contributed to the statehood of the countries they live in, and today, in no country do Azerbaijanis create or will create problems for any state or any other people. Therefore, the return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state," the head of our state added.

