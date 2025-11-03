Uzbekistani Uzmetkombinat delves into nuts and bolts of industrial co-op with Chinese firm

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 3. Uzmetkombinat JSC held a meeting with representatives of the Chinese company Henan Longcheng Group Co., Ltd. to discuss cooperation in the industrial sector, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Bahodir Abdullaev, Chairman of the Board and General Director of JSC Uzmetkombinat. During the discussions, the parties chewed the fat about bilateral cooperation in industry, swapping advanced technologies, and the bright prospects of rolling out promising joint projects.

The industrial sector of Uzbekistan constitutes a significant and expanding component of its economy, with total industrial output amounting to 660.2 trillion soums (approximately $49.8 billion) in the initial eight months of 2025, reflecting a 6.4 percent year-over-year increase, and the manufacturing sector representing the majority (85.1 percent) of total output. In 2022, the sector's contribution to GDP rose to 26.7 percent, propelled by substantial expansion in manufacturing, mining, and energy supply, and is marked by a considerable number of active firms, particularly in food production, non-metallic mineral goods, and textiles.

Henan Longcheng Group Co., Ltd. is one of China’s largest metallurgical companies, specializing in the production of copper plates, cast rolling molds, energy-efficient equipment, and cutting-edge metallurgical technologies.

