President of Uzbekistan to attend Second World Summit for Social Development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. On November 3-4, at the invitation of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Qatar to participate in the Second World Summit for Social Development, Trend reports.

The event will address issues of closing existing gaps in socioeconomic development, adhering to the goals and principles of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development, and accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Particular attention will be paid to strengthening international cooperation, improving national strategies, and implementing comprehensive measures aimed at increasing the sustainability, social justice, and inclusiveness of societies.

The World Summit for Social Development is intended to become an important platform for constructive dialogue between states, international and regional organizations, UN entities, civil society institutions, and the expert and business communities.

The forum's primary goal is to catalyze global efforts to eradicate poverty, promote full and productive employment, ensure decent working conditions, and expand social inclusion in the face of contemporary challenges and interdependence.

The summit is expected to result in the adoption of the Doha Declaration, aimed at further strengthening international partnerships and developing coordinated approaches to achieving sustainable and inclusive social progress.