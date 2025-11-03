Russia’s Tatneft advances green shift with Uzbek rooftop solar initiative

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 3. Tatneft has registered a solar power generation project in Uzbekistan on India’s Universal Carbon Registry platform, Trend reports, citing the company’s official Telegram channel.

“We have installed solar power plants with a total capacity of 0.33 MW on the roofs of a tire manufacturing plant in Uzbekistan. Clean solar energy is now being used for production needs, replacing carbon-intensive electricity from the regional grid,” the publication reads.

The project is set to cut greenhouse gas emissions by around 206 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent each year, putting a dent in the carbon footprint.

Tatneft has successfully documented 40 climate initiatives within the Russian carbon unit registry, underscoring its dedication to sustainable low-carbon advancement.

