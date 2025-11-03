Slovenia conducts major construction site inspection campaign

Photo: Government website of Slovenia

Slovenia’s Construction Inspectorate conducted a major inspection campaign on 165 construction sites, uncovering violations at nearly 29 percent of them and discovering five illegal structures. The campaign, which involved 40 inspectors, aimed to ensure compliance with safety regulations and legal requirements, significantly improving site safety across the country.

