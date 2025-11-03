Iran's exports through its Kermanshah customs tick up notch in 7M2025

Exports from Iran’s Kermanshah province rose slightly in the first seven months of the Iranian year (March–October 2025), increasing 2% in value to about $1.8 billion and 1% in volume to 4.17 million tons compared to the same period in 2024.

