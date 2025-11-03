Iran's exports through its Kermanshah customs tick up notch in 7M2025
Exports from Iran’s Kermanshah province rose slightly in the first seven months of the Iranian year (March–October 2025), increasing 2% in value to about $1.8 billion and 1% in volume to 4.17 million tons compared to the same period in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy