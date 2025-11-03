Meaningful negotiations with U.S. remain out of reach - Iranian spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The current environment does not allow for meaningful discussions with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

Baghaei emphasized that “under the present conditions, the issues related to discussions are clear and do not require repetition."

He articulated that should the temporal juncture arise for a negotiation paradigm, determinations will be rendered concerning the composition of the discussion cohort and its ancillary particulars.

“The other side must accept that Iran has rights under international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Naturally, no meaningful talks can ignore Iran’s legitimate rights. If the other side respects Iran’s rights and recognizes reality, then conditions for meaningful negotiations may exist,” he said.

On April 12, 19, and 26, as well as on May 11 and 23, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the United States were held concerning Iran’s nuclear program. The indirect negotiations were mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, with Iran’s delegation headed by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, while the second and fifth rounds were held in Rome, Italy.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.

