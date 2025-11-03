Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

bp agrees $1.5B deal with Sixth Street for midstream stake sale

Economy Materials 3 November 2025 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
bp agrees $1.5B deal with Sixth Street for midstream stake sale
Photo: bp

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. bp has agreed to sell non-controlling interests in its bpx energy midstream assets in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins to funds managed by Sixth Street for $1.5 billion, Trend reports.

bpx will remain the operator of all assets.

The transaction will be completed in two phases, with around $1 billion paid at signing and the remainder expected by year-end, pending regulatory approvals.

The assets include pipelines and processing facilities, such as the Grand Slam, Bingo, Checkmate, and Crossroads plants, that connect bpx’s wells to third-party systems for delivery to customers.

Following the deal, bpx will retain 51% ownership in the Permian midstream assets and 25% in the Eagle Ford assets, with Sixth Street holding the rest.

bpx Energy CEO Kyle Koontz said the partnership "reinforces that we are on track to maximize the return on our investment in these basins". The sale supports bp’s broader plan to achieve $20 billion in divestments by 2027.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more