Azerbaijan sparks dialogue on energy audit at ministry briefing (PHOTO)

Oil&Gas Materials 3 November 2025 18:29 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy has organized a briefing session on energy efficiency and energy audit, a source in the ministry told Trend.

The session was attended by representatives of various organizations operating in the field of energy efficiency and energy audit services.

The event aimed to increase participants’ awareness of the legal and practical aspects of energy audit, the priorities of relevant state policy, and the mechanisms for its implementation.

The session presented detailed information on topics such as “What is energy auditing”, “Who is an energy auditor”, “Energy management systems”, and “Organization and reporting of energy audits”.

The importance of energy auditing for energy consumers was emphasized, along with measures to improve energy efficiency based on audit results and the economic and environmental benefits of energy savings.

Besides, the session noted that to promote development in this field and support entities undergoing energy audits, the Ministry of Energy has established the Energy Efficiency Fund under the Energy Regulatory Agency.

The session concluded with a Q&A, discussions on participants’ concerns, and the review of proposals for improving practices in the field of energy auditing.

