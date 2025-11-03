Kyrgyzstan's Japarov to pay first official visit to Egypt

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 3. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt on November 4-5 at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Trend reports.

This marks the first official visit by a Kyrgyz president to Egypt - and to the African continent - since Kyrgyzstan gained independence.

According to Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, the visit will include high-level talks between Presidents Japarov and El-Sisi focused on key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as an exchange of views on international and regional developments.

A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, covering areas such as economy, agriculture, investment, energy, and healthcare. These agreements aim to lay the groundwork for the further development of Kyrgyz-Egyptian relations.