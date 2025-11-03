Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold talks on strengthening allied relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Mustafa Destici, a member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) and chairman of the Great Unity Party (BBP), to discuss the close alliance between the two brotherly nations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting highlighted with satisfaction the successful development of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations in various areas, emphasizing the enduring bonds of brotherhood, friendship, and partnership.

The sides noted that inter-parliamentary relations and cooperation between political parties play an important role in deepening ties between the two countries.

The discussions also covered regional security issues, the post-conflict situation in the region, ongoing reconstruction and rebuilding efforts, as well as close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye within international organizations. The parties also exchanged views on priorities within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

