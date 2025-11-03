Azerbaijan explores new initiatives to strengthen its financial sector

Photo: Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijani officials held discussions evaluating ways to expand the potential of the country’s financial institutions and introduce new initiatives aimed at modernizing the sector, Trend reports.

The meeting took place at the Central Bank within the framework of the “Financial Sector Development Strategy” for 2024–2026, aimed at providing training for representatives of commercial banks in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy.

During the session, participants focused on the role of public-private partnership (PPP) projects, ways to enhance the capacity of financial institutions, and opportunities for launching new initiatives.

Representatives from the Ministry of Economy presented key features and models of PPPs, relevant legislative projects, and their implementation potential, while highlighting measures to promote cooperation between banks and government bodies.

Subsequent convenings are strategically scheduled to incorporate global financial entities to enhance the advancement of these initiatives.

