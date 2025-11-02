Switzerland multiplies non-oil imports from Azerbaijan in 9M2025

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports to Switzerland totaled $247.8 million from January through September 2025. This represents an increase of $128.2 million, or 2.1 times, compared to the same period last year. In September alone, exports reached $27.7 million, up 45.8 percent year-on-year.

