Azerbaijani official advocates incentive-based decarbonization to back national economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. It is more appropriate to rely on strengthening incentive-based mechanisms rather than coercive approaches in decarbonization efforts, said Elnur Soltanov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the panel session titled “Concrete Steps to Decarbonization" at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit 2026, organized by Masdar of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Soltanov shared his views on the role of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) in the decarbonization process, Azerbaijan’s policies in this field, and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) applied by the European Union (EU) to imports of carbon-intensive products.

Referring to the position of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on ensuring a just energy transition and preventing decarbonization measures from constraining development, the deputy minister emphasized that coercive approaches should be avoided in favor of incentive-based mechanisms.

“Azerbaijan’s approach to carbon taxation is based on implementing decarbonization measures and the related costs domestically rather than at the border, ensuring that the added value created directly contributes to the national economy,” Soltanov noted.

From January 11 through 15, 2026, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week convenes leaders from government, business, and society to delineate the forthcoming phase of sustainable development. Under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” ADSW will align ambition with action across innovation, finance, and human resources, demonstrating how the world can progress with assurance.

