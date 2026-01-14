US commercial crude oil inventories rise by 3.4 million barrels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. US commercial crude oil inventories increased by 3.4 million barrels over the past week, reaching 422.4 million barrels as of January 9, 2026, Trend reports, citing the US Department of Energy.

The ministry noted that the current inventory level is 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Against this backdrop, Brent crude futures for March 2026 delivery on the London-based ICE exchange rose by 1.08% to 66.18 dollars per barrel. At the same time, WTI crude futures for February delivery increased by 1.01% to 61.77 dollars per barrel.