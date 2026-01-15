Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US will continue monitoring situation in Iran - Donald Trump

World Materials 15 January 2026 02:02 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Wikipedia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. US President Donald Trump stated that Washington will continue closely monitoring the situation in Iran, he made the remarks in response to a question about the possibility of using military force against Iran, Trend reports.

The President said: "We will be watching what is happening. But we have received very reliable information from people who are informed about the situation."

Commenting on the situation in Iran, Trump added: "We have received information from very important sources on the other side. They say the killings have stopped."

He also emphasized: "We will verify the information. But it was reported to us by a reliable source. I hope it is true."

