US will continue monitoring situation in Iran - Donald Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. US President Donald Trump stated that Washington will continue closely monitoring the situation in Iran, he made the remarks in response to a question about the possibility of using military force against Iran, Trend reports.

The President said: "We will be watching what is happening. But we have received very reliable information from people who are informed about the situation."

Commenting on the situation in Iran, Trump added: "We have received information from very important sources on the other side. They say the killings have stopped."

He also emphasized: "We will verify the information. But it was reported to us by a reliable source. I hope it is true."