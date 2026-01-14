Azerbaijan plans measures to compensate damage to cultural heritage in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Measures will be taken to improve activities related to the protection of cultural heritage, including archaeological monuments, in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from occupation, to raise international awareness of the damage inflicted on cultural heritage, and to ensure compensation for the losses incurred, Trend reports.

These issues are reflected in the "Azerbaijani Culture—2040" cultural concept, approved by a relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

The document envisages that during the period from 2026 through 2030, the current situation will be analyzed, data will be systematized, an action plan will be prepared and approved, measures for the protection of cultural heritage, including archaeological monuments, will be implemented, and the results will be integrated into the e-culture platform.

