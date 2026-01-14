Kazakhstan’s crude oil output declines in December, OPEC says

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's December 2025 crude oil output averaged 1.522 million barrels per day, down from 1.759 million in November and 1.720 million in October. In 2025, production averaged 1.776 million b/d, with quarterly outputs of 1.758 million, 1.824 million, 1.855 million, and 1.666 million.

