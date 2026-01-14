Kazakhstan’s crude oil output declines in December, OPEC says
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's December 2025 crude oil output averaged 1.522 million barrels per day, down from 1.759 million in November and 1.720 million in October. In 2025, production averaged 1.776 million b/d, with quarterly outputs of 1.758 million, 1.824 million, 1.855 million, and 1.666 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy