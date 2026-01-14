Azerbaijan transfering Shusha Hotel-Congress Center Complex to contractual management

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Shusha Hotel-Congress Center Complex in Azerbaijan is being transferred to management on a contractual basis, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree on regulating some issues related to the transfer of the complex to management, signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers to transfer the complex, located in Shusha city and on the balance sheet of the Ministry of Economy, to management on a contractual basis was accepted.

The Azerbaijani government must ensure that the ministry concludes a contract in this regard within two months, then approve it and resolve other issues arising from the order.

The Ministry of Economy must take necessary measures to resolve issues arising from the decree.