President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Aghdara flags rebuilding scale in liberated lands - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the Aghdara district on January 13 once again highlighted the scale, depth, and strategic vision behind the reconstruction and restoration efforts in the territories liberated from occupation. Far from being a routine inspection, the visit carried strong political, economic, and social messages about the future development of Karabakh, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend

“President Ilham Aliyev’s on-site review of reconstruction works in the villages of Chapar, Heyvali, Childiran, Ashagi Oratagh, and Gozlukorpu, as well as in the city of Aghdara, clearly demonstrates the special attention the head of state pays to the liberated areas. Villages that were completely destroyed and rendered uninhabitable after years of occupation are now being rebuilt, and life is steadily returning. Restored private homes, newly built roads, and modern engineering and utility networks are ensuring the safe and dignified return of people to their native lands.

The work underway in Aghdara shows that state policy goes far beyond rebuilding houses. A fully fledged living environment is being created. Electricity, gas, drinking water, communication lines, schools, parks, and recreation areas are fundamentally transforming the social landscape of these settlements. The permanent resettlement of former internally displaced persons in their native lands proves that demographic recovery in Karabakh has entered a real and practical phase,” he said.

According to Garayev, the inauguration of the Gozlukorpu Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit clearly demonstrated that Karabakh’s future is being built on green energy.

“This project, which is an important component of Azerbaijan’s energy strategy, ensures not only environmental sustainability but also economic efficiency. Aghdara is no longer just a region meeting its own needs but is becoming a contributor to the national energy system, further increasing its strategic importance.

“Another key pillar of economic development is the realization of industrial potential. President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the 'Damirli' Ore Processing Complex in the village of Janyatag is a vivid example of this. A deposit that had been illegally exploited for many years is now being developed under the control of the Azerbaijani state using modern technologies. This sends an important economic and political message. The creation of hundreds of jobs and the prioritization of local employment are strengthening social welfare in Karabakh,” he noted.

Garayev also emphasized that the presentation of the master plan for the city of Aghdara reflects a systematic approach to regional development.

“Prepared based on a modern urban planning concept, the plan aims to transform Aghdara into a center for industry, logistics, tourism, and agrotourism. New schools, kindergartens, a hospital, public and business zones, parks, and bicycle lanes demonstrate that the city will develop according to a comfortable, green, and modern urban model. This approach shows that Karabakh is being planned not only for today, but for decades to come.

President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with residents of Aghdara was one of the most emotionally powerful moments of the visit. The head of state’s direct communication with families of martyrs, sharing their pain and pride, and his emphasis that Karabakh is now and forever Azerbaijani land further strengthened public trust in the state. At the same time, the laying of the foundation stone for the Special Operations Center in the Aghdara district shows that security remains a constant priority in the region. This center will serve to strengthen the professional training of special forces and further enhance Azerbaijan’s defense capability. This demonstrates that the state ensures both development and security in Karabakh in a balanced and parallel manner,” he said.

Garayev added that President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the opening of the Tartar Electromechanical Plant following reconstruction on January 13 further confirmed that the restoration and strengthening of industrial infrastructure in the liberated regions is one of the key directions of state policy.

“The enterprise, equipped with modern high-precision technological equipment, will expand the capabilities of the domestic defense industry while also creating new jobs in the region and contributing to the formation of a skilled workforce. The plant’s operation shows that the policy implemented under the leadership of the head of state aims not only to revive residential and social infrastructure in Karabakh and surrounding areas but also to restore strategic industrial sectors, strengthen economic independence, and enhance national security. This approach is one of the key factors accelerating the full integration of the liberated territories into the country’s overall economic system,” he said.

Summing up, the political analyst stressed that President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Aghdara clearly revealed the essence of the policy being implemented in the liberated areas.

“This policy is not just about restoration but about revival, development, and building a solid foundation for future generations. New infrastructure, industrial and energy projects, thousands of jobs, and social protection and security measures show that Karabakh, and Aghdara in particular, will become one of Azerbaijan’s most dynamic and strategically important regions in the coming years. Life is being restored in Karabakh today. This life is a planned, strong, and irreversible process based on a firm state will. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, these lands are not only being rebuilt, but they are also being reborn,” Garayev concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel