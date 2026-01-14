Azerbaijan records noticeable growth in average annual inflation for 2025
Azerbaijan experienced moderate annual inflation last year, driven primarily by rising food prices and increased costs for paid services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy