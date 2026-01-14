Azerbaijan to identify new financial channels for culture sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Cultural financing mechanisms will be improved and new financial sources will be identified for the cultural sector in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Azerbaijani Culture - 2040" Cultural Concept, approved by the relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, from 2026 through 2028, it's planned to analyze the current situation and study international experience, prepare proposals for diversification of financing mechanisms, and identify new financial sources and instruments for the cultural sector.