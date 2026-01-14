Iran reveals international exhibition schedule for 2026–2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The calendar for international exhibitions and business events to be held in Iran for the upcoming year (from March 21, 2026, through March 21, 2027) has been released, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku.

The 2026–2027 event calendar features a diverse array of specialized exhibitions and conferences. The schedule commences in April 2026 with the Iran International RoboCup competition, followed shortly by the 8th International Exhibition of Iran's Export Capabilities, known as Iran Expo. Early-season events will also focus on sectors such as chemicals, detergents, cosmetics, and a specialized Iranian Job and Skills exhibition.

A major highlight in May 2026 will be the 30th International Exhibition on Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemicals of Iran, which will draw significant attention, alongside prominent showcases for food technology, electronics, and medical equipment. As the year progresses, the calendar will spotlight industries including automotive parts, furniture, construction, and the globally renowned Iranian handmade carpets.

The technical and high-tech sectors will be prominently represented, with exhibitions dedicated to nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, laser and photonics, as well as the mining industry. The year will culminate in early 2027 with specialized events focusing on the digital economy, modern irrigation systems, and trade with the Eurasian Economic Union, concluding with the 20th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition in February 2027.